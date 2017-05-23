Sponsorship and Licensing
2017
Regular
English
For
Immediate Release
BOSE RENEWS AGREEMENT TO REMAIN THE OFFICIAL
HEADPHONE AND HEADSET OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Renewal provides the continued implementation of Bose
game-changing headset technology to all NFL
sidelines
May 23, 2017 -- Bose Corporation and the National Football League
today announced they have signed a multi-year extension to their sponsorship agreement
which designates Bose as the official headphone and headset of the NFL.
An official NFL sponsor since 2011, Bose will continue
to design, engineer and manufacture headsets for the coaching staffs of all 32
NFL clubs to use in-game, enhancing sideline and booth communications in a
variety of areas, including play-calling and instant replay. The Bose
headsets were built from the ground-up specifically for the demands of
football, and use proprietary technology found in the company’s military and
aviation headsets to deliver superior audio, noise cancellation, rugged
durability and long-wear comfort.
“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with
Bose and have their technology on our sidelines for many seasons to come,” said
Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer for the NFL. “The NFL is
constantly looking to partner with companies that can provide best-in-class
technology to help improve our game, not only for the players and coaches but
also for our fans and Bose is a perfect example of that.”
“Our technology has been used to deliver critical communication
for more than a 100,000 play calls over the last three years,” said Pat
LaCroix, Head of Global Media and Alliances at Bose. “We’re proud of the impact our headsets have
had on the game, and are committed to continuing to make a difference for the
league, its 32 teams and the millions of fans everywhere.”
“Since being implemented on our NFL game day
sidelines, Bose technology has enhanced the audio and communication experience
for our coaches, players and game day personnel,” said Troy Vincent, Executive
Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL.
As part of the renewal, Bose continues to have
global rights to leverage its NFL relationship, including the right to use the
following designations:
- Bose is “The Official Headphone and Headset of the NFL.”
- Bose is “The Official Sound
of the NFL.”
- Bose is “The Official Home Audio and Speaker Sponsor of the NFL.”
Bose
Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of
electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term
research with one fundamental goal: to develop new technologies with real
customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries,
creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products
for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic,
changing the way people listen to music.
Bose Corporation is
privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for
excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the
world -- everywhere Bose does business.