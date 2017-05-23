BOSE RENEWS AGREEMENT TO REMAIN THE OFFICIAL HEADPHONE AND HEADSET OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

​For Immediate Release ​

Renewal provides the continued implementation of Bose game-changing headset technology to all NFL sidelines

May 23, 2017 -- Bose Corporation and the National Football League today announced they have signed a multi-year extension to their sponsorship agreement which designates Bose as the official headphone and headset of the NFL.

An official NFL sponsor since 2011, Bose will continue to design, engineer and manufacture headsets for the coaching staffs of all 32 NFL clubs to use in-game, enhancing sideline and booth communications in a variety of areas, including play-calling and instant replay. The Bose headsets were built from the ground-up specifically for the demands of football, and use proprietary technology found in the company’s military and aviation headsets to deliver superior audio, noise cancellation, rugged durability and long-wear comfort.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Bose and have their technology on our sidelines for many seasons to come,” said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer for the NFL. “The NFL is constantly looking to partner with companies that can provide best-in-class technology to help improve our game, not only for the players and coaches but also for our fans and Bose is a perfect example of that.”

“Our technology has been used to deliver critical communication for more than a 100,000 play calls over the last three years,” said Pat LaCroix, Head of Global Media and Alliances at Bose. “We’re proud of the impact our headsets have had on the game, and are committed to continuing to make a difference for the league, its 32 teams and the millions of fans everywhere.”

“Since being implemented on our NFL game day sidelines, Bose technology has enhanced the audio and communication experience for our coaches, players and game day personnel,” said Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL.

As part of the renewal, Bose continues to have global rights to leverage its NFL relationship, including the right to use the following designations:

Bose is “The Official Headphone and Headset of the NFL.”

Bose is “The Official Sound of the NFL.”

Bose is “The Official Home Audio and Speaker Sponsor of the NFL .”

About Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research with one fundamental goal: to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world -- everywhere Bose does business.

